Crime
Three arrested in Narok after 118.6kg cannabis worth Sh3.36m seized
According to NANIB, the officers recovered 19 packages containing cannabis sativa weighing 118.6kg, with an estimated street value of Sh3,358,000.
According to NANIB, the officers recovered 19 packages containing cannabis sativa weighing 118.6kg, with an estimated street value of Sh3,358,000.
In Homa Bay County, detectives from the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit, working jointly with officers from Oyugis Police Station, arrested Carren Adhiambo Akoth, who had been on the run after detectives recovered 91.94 kilograms of cannabis worth approximately Sh2.76 million from her residence in Oyugis on June 14
According to the National Police Service (NPS), a search of the premises uncovered a significant quantity of suspected narcotics concealed inside gunny bags.