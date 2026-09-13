Global Affairs
Gunmen kidnap six imams in northern Nigeria
Kidnappings have become a serious source of revenue for Nigeria’s many armed groups, both for jihadists and non-ideological gangs of criminals locally known as bandits.
Kidnappings have become a serious source of revenue for Nigeria’s many armed groups, both for jihadists and non-ideological gangs of criminals locally known as bandits.
The victim, identified as Emmanuel Kerich, was rescued after officers from Athi River Police Station, working alongside members of the public, intercepted the suspects' vehicle along the Mavemba–Mugoya Road in Athi River.