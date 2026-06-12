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Ruto holds firm on clinker levy, defies Trade ministry stance
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Ruto holds firm on clinker levy, defies Trade ministry stance

Ruto's remarks place him at odds with Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, who in October said the government would seek parliamentary approval to repeal the 17.5 percent export and investment promotion levy on clinker and steel. Kinyanjui said the levy had produced unintended outcomes for companies operating in these sectors.

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