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KAM warns Kenya losing edge as production costs climb
KAM argues that unpredictability in tax regimes continues to undermine investor confidence in the manufacturing sector
KAM argues that unpredictability in tax regimes continues to undermine investor confidence in the manufacturing sector
Ruto's remarks place him at odds with Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, who in October said the government would seek parliamentary approval to repeal the 17.5 percent export and investment promotion levy on clinker and steel. Kinyanjui said the levy had produced unintended outcomes for companies operating in these sectors.