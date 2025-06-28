Sports
Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix qualifying takes centre stage Saturday
Qualifying takes place from around 6 PM Kenyan time live from the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg.
Qualifying takes place from around 6 PM Kenyan time live from the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg.
Earlier this week, Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Ferrari had recently sounded out the Briton as a possible replacement for Fred Vasseur.
The 27-year-old Dutchman is 25 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri and 22 behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
He admitted that the fact that he doesn't possess the best car on the circuit is a concern for him.