Global Affairs
US strikes Iran, killing one and injuring four as Tehran retaliates
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
The arrangement reportedly permits American forces to operate Saudi aircraft alongside their own, targeting shared security threats. Defence experts note that this represents one of the closest operational partnerships between Riyadh and Washington in decades.