Business
ALP REIT raises $34.55 million in oversubscribed offer
ALP Chief Executive Officer, Raghav Gandhi, said the strong uptake reflects investor confidence in Kenya's industrial real estate sector and the broader regional investment landscape.
ALP Chief Executive Officer, Raghav Gandhi, said the strong uptake reflects investor confidence in Kenya's industrial real estate sector and the broader regional investment landscape.
Africa Logistics Properties has launched a Sh3.9 billion restricted I-REIT offer in Kenya to fund Grade A logistics assets, ahead of a planned NSE Restricted Board listing in March 2026.