News
NLC defends Ontulili squatters ruling, says 2022 decision followed court orders
The petition is backed by squatters who say they have historical ties to the area and is rooted in land excisions carried out in 1975 and 1977.
The petition is backed by squatters who say they have historical ties to the area and is rooted in land excisions carried out in 1975 and 1977.
Residents and leaders said the only lasting way to prevent similar disasters is to move families living along the escarpments to safer land. They told the gathering that many households had been forced into risky areas after fleeing bandit attacks and livestock theft over the years.