News
Controller of Budget: Nakuru collects more revenue, spends less on development
The county had an approved supplementary budget of Sh25.65 billion, including Sh8.83 billion for development and Sh16.81 billion for recurrent programmes.
The county had an approved supplementary budget of Sh25.65 billion, including Sh8.83 billion for development and Sh16.81 billion for recurrent programmes.
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.