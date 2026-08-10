Central
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Kijabe along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
The Kenya Red Cross said its first responders were being deployed to the scene as emergency teams worked to assist people affected by the crash
The Kenya Red Cross said its first responders were being deployed to the scene as emergency teams worked to assist people affected by the crash
The gadgets will monitor vehicle performance and driver behaviour in real time, with data transmitted to help enforce road safety rules.