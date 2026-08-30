Sports
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins Sydney Marathon
Jepchirchir dominated the women’s race, clocking 2:18:31 to finish nearly four minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai. Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware was third.
Jepchirchir dominated the women’s race, clocking 2:18:31 to finish nearly four minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai. Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware was third.
The accident forced organisers to suspend the stage with about 20 kilometres (12 miles) left to the finish. The podium ceremony was also cancelled as a mark of respect following the tragedy.