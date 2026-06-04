Nairobi
Four killed, 15 injured as Matatu overturns on Enterprise Road
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
KeNHA has closed the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound) between Thogoto and Dagoretti interchanges after a road accident near Karinde. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.