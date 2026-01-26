Business
Safaricom’s first green bond draws 170 per cent demand in Kenya market
Elected leaders attend Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at State House, Nairobi on January 26, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS
Elected leaders attend Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at State House, Nairobi on January 26, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS
The company will take up the full Sh5 billion greenshoe, bringing the tranche allocation to Sh20 billion, while Sh21.4 billion will be refunded to investors in line with the allotment terms outlined in the Information Memorandum.