News
Red Cross sounds alarm as 40 lives lost in 20 days of August
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The warning comes as United Nations member states adopted a new UN General Assembly Progress Declaration on Road Safety, committing governments to accelerate efforts to halve road deaths and serious injuries by 2030 under the Sustainable Development Goals.