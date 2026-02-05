Global Affairs
AU expresses concern over Libya killing amid fragile transition
The AU warned that such acts of violence risk disrupting ongoing efforts to build inclusive political institutions and restore stability after years of conflict.
The AU warned that such acts of violence risk disrupting ongoing efforts to build inclusive political institutions and restore stability after years of conflict.
The 53-year-old, who was once widely seen as his father's heir apparent, was killed during a "direct confrontation" with four unknown gunmen who broke into his home in the city of Zintan, his office said in a statement.