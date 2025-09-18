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MP Sankok warns Kenyan activists against interfering in EAC countries
Sankok emphasized that each EAC nation remains sovereign and must be respected until a formal confederation or unified East African government is established.
Sankok emphasized that each EAC nation remains sovereign and must be respected until a formal confederation or unified East African government is established.
The legislator drew parallels between colonial-era divisions and current regional aspirations, noting that Maasai communities were split between Kenya and Tanzania by artificial boundaries, yet they maintained ties across borders.