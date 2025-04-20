Sports
Oscar Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to take lead in Driver's Championship
Piastri benefited from a penalty for Red Bull's Verstappen to take control of the race and secure his second win in a week.
Piastri benefited from a penalty for Red Bull's Verstappen to take control of the race and secure his second win in a week.
Verstappen has been battling with low confidence in a struggling vehicle that has so far been outpaced by McLaren,
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.