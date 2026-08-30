Global Affairs
Iceland votes against restarting talks on joining EU
Iceland has voted against resuming accession negotiations with the European Union, public broadcaster RUV reported, with turnout reported as the highest in Iceland since 2009.
Iceland has voted against resuming accession negotiations with the European Union, public broadcaster RUV reported, with turnout reported as the highest in Iceland since 2009.
Spain's interior ministry accused human trafficking networks of taking advantage of that decision to encourage more people to attempt the dangerous journey.