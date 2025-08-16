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NTSA issues tough safety warning to school transport operators
NTSA director general George Njao said recent compliance checks and inspections revealed serious safety lapses in several school transport vehicles.
NTSA director general George Njao said recent compliance checks and inspections revealed serious safety lapses in several school transport vehicles.
The court was told that Erdemann had remained on the school’s land even after the lease had expired in June 2023.
According to the association, schools are owed Sh7.5 billion for Term I and Sh10.5 billion for Term II of 2025.