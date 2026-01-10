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NTSA urges Kenyans to report school buses traveling at night
The authority is enforcing a legal requirement that bars school buses from traveling between 6 pm and 6 am, a rule first introduced under the Traffic (Amendment) Act of 2017.
The authority is enforcing a legal requirement that bars school buses from traveling between 6 pm and 6 am, a rule first introduced under the Traffic (Amendment) Act of 2017.
Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina said the driver appeared to have lost control as the vehicle neared the roundabout.