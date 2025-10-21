Football
Nottingham Forest confirm Dyche as new coach following Postecoglou exit
Postecoglou was sacked just minutes after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.
Postecoglou was sacked just minutes after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.
Dyche is the main contender to become the next Forest head coach, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, and the Premier League club hope to conclude a deal on Monday.