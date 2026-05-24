Suspect killed after opening fire on Secret Service near White House
BBC's US media partner CBS has named the suspect as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old man who was known to the Secret Service and had a documented history of mental health problems.
BBC's US media partner CBS has named the suspect as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old man who was known to the Secret Service and had a documented history of mental health problems.
Federal prosecutors released a video on Thursday showing the moment an armed man tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Association dinner to allegedly attempt to kill US President Donald Trump.
The man, in his 20s, appeared to be armed with a shotgun and fuel can, according to the Secret Service’s communications chief, Anthony Guglielmi. He was shot at about 1:30am Sunday morning (06:30 GMT).
Harris was entitled under law to receive six months of extra security after leaving office in January, which was due to expire in July.