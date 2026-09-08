Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Security Council

Uganda formally nominates Olara Otunnu for UN Secretary-General post
Global Affairs

Uganda formally nominates Olara Otunnu for UN Secretary-General post

The nomination was confirmed in a joint letter dated July 25 from U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock and U.N. Security Council President Zenon Ngay Mukongo, who informed permanent representatives and observers that Uganda had officially submitted Otunnu's name for consideration.

By