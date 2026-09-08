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Wadid Benaabou begins tenure as France’s new envoy to Kenya
Benaabou appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya was made through a presidential decree dated August 7, 2026.
Benaabou appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya was made through a presidential decree dated August 7, 2026.
Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan remains one of the leading names in the race after receiving the strongest backing during the first informal vote conducted last month.
The nomination was confirmed in a joint letter dated July 25 from U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock and U.N. Security Council President Zenon Ngay Mukongo, who informed permanent representatives and observers that Uganda had officially submitted Otunnu's name for consideration.