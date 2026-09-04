He is not a flower girl! Murkomen defends Kanja
His defence comes amid renewed scrutiny of Kanja’s leadership following the alleged abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich on September 1, 2026
His defence comes amid renewed scrutiny of Kanja’s leadership following the alleged abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich on September 1, 2026
The Report's mandate was to examine the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational barriers affecting the three services and recommend reforms to improve welfare, accountability and service delivery
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, the Advocate said political violence was not a new phenomenon in Kenya, pointing to incidents recorded under successive governments and during the country’s multiparty era.
Speaking during a meeting with more than 5,000 private security officers at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, the President also announced plans to amend key labour and security laws to formally replace the outdated terminology with the title "private security officer."
He says police officers are often required to make split-second decisions in dangerous and unpredictable situations without the opportunity to consult their superiors or refer to operational guidelines
The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader said repeated incidents of violence have left families mourning loved ones, injured many people and destroyed property, warning that if the trend is not stopped, Kenya risks becoming a criminal society.
In a statement issued on Tuesday to coincide with the annual Saba Saba commemorations, the group said the day remains a powerful reminder of Kenya's struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and the protection of fundamental rights, but warned that many of the issues that inspired the movement decades ago persist today.