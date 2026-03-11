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State clarifies Karura tree nursery work is renovation, not land clearing
Speaking on Tuesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addressed growing public concerns and misinformation surrounding the project.
Speaking on Tuesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addressed growing public concerns and misinformation surrounding the project.
The President noted that Kenya’s efforts towards reforestation are part of a larger global conversation on climate resilience, pointing out that climate change continues to undermine development and threaten livelihoods.