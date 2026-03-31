Governors condemn arrest attempts, boycott Senate CPAC hearings
The council says the move, which included the attempted arrest of Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, undermines the intent of oversight and is part of a broader political standoff.
The council says the move, which included the attempted arrest of Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, undermines the intent of oversight and is part of a broader political standoff.
At the centre of the dispute is the County Public Accounts Committee led by Moses Kajwang. Governors have declined to present themselves before the committee until action is taken against four senators they accuse of extortion and intimidation.
The Auditor-General has flagged unsupported balances, a Sh14.5 million payroll variance and Sh157.8 million unreconciled transfers in Bomet County’s 2024/25 accounts, prompting tough questioning by senators over financial controls.
The Senate’s CPAC has ordered the Auditor-General to audit all 47 counties within seven days to establish exact arrears in unpaid salaries, pensions and statutory deductions, starting with Bungoma’s multi-billion shilling backlog.
The directive follows findings in the Auditor-General’s report for the 2024/25 financial year, which revealed glaring lapses in recovery of the loans issued to county officials.