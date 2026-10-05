Sifuna demands disclosure of Dangote Refinery financing and ownership
In a request for a statement received by the Senate on October 2, Sifuna called for the disclosure of the refinery's financing structure.
In a request for a statement received by the Senate on October 2, Sifuna called for the disclosure of the refinery's financing structure.
Oburu, who took over the leadership of ODM following the death of his brother Raila Odinga, was last seen in public on August 13, when he attended a consultative meeting with Nairobi party leaders at the office of the ODM deputy party leader.
Wandayi said the remaining unpaid cases are due to a mix of financial and documentation challenges affecting the compensation process.
Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana says Kenya lacks strategic oil reserves, relying on about 20 days of commercial fuel stocks. He plans a Senate motion to fund 90-day storage infrastructure.
Data tabled before the committee showed that Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) remained the leading imported product, driven by its heavy use in transport and industrial activity across the country.