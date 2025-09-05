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Thai ex-PM leaves country before parliament votes on leadership
In an early-morning post on social media site X, Thaksin said he left Thailand for a medical check-up in Singapore, but diverted to Dubai because of an airport closure.
In an early-morning post on social media site X, Thaksin said he left Thailand for a medical check-up in Singapore, but diverted to Dubai because of an airport closure.
The ruling marks a fresh setback for the influential Shinawatra family, which has dominated Thai politics for decades.