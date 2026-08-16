Coast
KPA strengthens Mombasa Port security under ISPS Code
The measures are aimed at strengthening security systems at Kenya’s main maritime gateway and ensuring the port remains safe and reliable for international shipping and regional trade
The measures are aimed at strengthening security systems at Kenya’s main maritime gateway and ensuring the port remains safe and reliable for international shipping and regional trade
Iran had earlier said it was shutting the strategic waterway and accused the US and Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement amid rising tensions linked to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.