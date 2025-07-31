News
Sh30 million loan irregularities surface in Trans Nzoia county
The audit also revealed that about Sh10.6 million remains unpaid by former county employees who have since left their positions.
The audit also revealed that about Sh10.6 million remains unpaid by former county employees who have since left their positions.
Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said the allocation will help end stockouts permanently, with discussions underway to safeguard the money for exclusive use in vaccine procurement.