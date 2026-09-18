Man arrested in Garissa over alleged fake Safaricom agent SIM-swwap fraud
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
According to the DCI, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town before tricking the operator and carrying out a SIM swap.
According to investigators, the suspect, identified as Oscar Livondo, was arrested in Nairobi's Ngumba Estate following months of investigations into the alleged theft.
Investigators say the trio had been running a coordinated cyber fraud operation involving hacking into email accounts, swapping SIM cards and gaining unauthorized access to mobile banking systems, allowing them to drain funds from victims’ accounts.
The accused now face 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, computer fraud, identity theft, and possession and use of multiple national identity cards.