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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Sinaloa Cartel

US charges Sinaloa governor and officials over alleged cartel links
Global Affairs

US charges Sinaloa governor and officials over alleged cartel links

The Justice Department alleges that the group includes senior political figures and high-ranking law enforcement officials who used their positions of power to support cartel activities. Authorities further claim they “abused their authority in support of the cartel, exposed and subjected victims to threats and violence.”

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