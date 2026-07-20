Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada sentenced to life in US prison
US District Judge Brian Cogan handed down the sentence on Monday at a hearing in a US federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
US District Judge Brian Cogan handed down the sentence on Monday at a hearing in a US federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
The Justice Department alleges that the group includes senior political figures and high-ranking law enforcement officials who used their positions of power to support cartel activities. Authorities further claim they “abused their authority in support of the cartel, exposed and subjected victims to threats and violence.”
Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of four sons of the jailed Sinaloa cartel leader, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise -- reversing the original not guilty stance he took after his July 2024 arrest in Texas, court filings showed.