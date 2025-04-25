Sports
Off pitch drama derails Gor Mahia's KPL title charge
"This is a big win for us. No one gave us a chance of beating the defending champions. We played well and scored a fantastic team goal. We are all happy with our effort today, he stated.
"This is a big win for us. No one gave us a chance of beating the defending champions. We played well and scored a fantastic team goal. We are all happy with our effort today, he stated.
Gor Mahia Chairperson Ambrose Rachier told Gor Mahia FC's X account that there would be a discussion amongst the club's leadership over the issues faced by the technical bench and a resolution sought.