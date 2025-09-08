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Alcaraz edges Sinner trilogy to win US Open
Spain's Alcaraz started strongly and weathered a second-set fightback from Italy's Sinner before powering to a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory in New York.
Spain's Alcaraz started strongly and weathered a second-set fightback from Italy's Sinner before powering to a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory in New York.
It will be the third consecutive meeting between the pair in a title decider after Alcaraz's French Open win in June was followed a month later by Sinner winning at Wimbledon.