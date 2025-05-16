Global Affairs
Vatican unveils official portrait of Pope Leo XIV
The portrait, unveiled during a special press event at the Apostolic Palace, comes just eight days after his election.
The portrait, unveiled during a special press event at the Apostolic Palace, comes just eight days after his election.
The cardinals in the chapel have no communication with the outside world until a new pope is elected.
If the smoke is black, it signals that no pope has been chosen; white smoke-we have a pope!
The election follows the recent death of Pope Francis.
A total of 133 cardinals are set to take part in this sacred process, which will soon determine the 267th leader of the global Catholic community.
The gathering will bring together about 135 cardinals from different parts of the world to choose a new Pope.