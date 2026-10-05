Wanjau: Counties must focus on jobs and economic growth
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wanjau said counties were created to drive economic growth.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wanjau said counties were created to drive economic growth.
The government has set a 50 per cent reservation target for women and five per cent for youth with disabilities under NYOTA, with the age limit for PWD beneficiaries extended to 35 years.
The State Department for Youth Affairs is rolling out a new NYOTA Project phase in five counties, offering induction and 20-day socio-emotional skills training to boost youth employability and entrepreneurship.
Speaking at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County, where he presided over the disbursement of NYOTA Business Start-Up Capital, the President said the government is deliberately targeting youths who may not have had the opportunity to complete formal education.