Business
Kenya Power moves to acquire 19,103 smart meters to seal revenue leaks
The three-phase smart meters are commonly used by customers with heavy electricity needs, including factories, commercial premises and large housing projects.
The three-phase smart meters are commonly used by customers with heavy electricity needs, including factories, commercial premises and large housing projects.
Kenya Power says customer behaviour has already shifted strongly towards digital channels, with about five million interactions now recorded every month through its online platforms, including bill payments, fault reporting, and receipt access.
Mdivo noted that the illegal supply chains are often controlled by cartels who not only compromise safety but also exploit households financially. According to her, families connected through such networks end up paying far more for poor and unstable electricity.