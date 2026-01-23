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High Court confirms WhatsApp and SMS can form legal contracts
The court ruled that even informal online exchanges can create enforceable agreements if the core elements of a contract are present.
The court ruled that even informal online exchanges can create enforceable agreements if the core elements of a contract are present.
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will release the 2025 KJSEA results on December 11, 2025. He stated that the national examinations are a key measure of a student’s readiness to transition into senior secondary schools.