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How to check 2025 KJSEA school placements via SMS and online
Education and Career

How to check 2025 KJSEA school placements via SMS and online

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will release the 2025 KJSEA results on December 11, 2025. He stated that the national examinations are a key measure of a student’s readiness to transition into senior secondary schools.

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