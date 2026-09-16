Africa
Ebola outbreak deepens in North Kivu as DR Congo records 7,200 cases
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
The outbreak, the country’s 17th, was detected in mid-May in the northeastern province of Ituri before spreading to remote and conflict-affected areas where healthcare infrastructure remains limited.