Sports
Sweden striker Gyokeres set for Arsenal medical on Saturday
Former Brighton and Coventry striker Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal and helped Sporting lift back-to-back Primeira Liga titles
Former Brighton and Coventry striker Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal and helped Sporting lift back-to-back Primeira Liga titles
Aurelio Pereira was partly responsible for Portugal's greatest football achievement, as the Euro 2016-winning squad featured 10 players he helped to discover.