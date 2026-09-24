FKF standoff: Sharks, Mombasa United agree to promotion playoff
The agreement was reached on Thursday, September 24, 2026, following mediation by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), with both clubs set to use their newly registered players.
The agreement was reached on Thursday, September 24, 2026, following mediation by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), with both clubs set to use their newly registered players.
In a statement on Monday, Mohammed said FKF was ready to begin the new season on September 19 after initial directions from the High Court in Murang’a on August 28, but the federation was served with two conflicting orders on the eve of the opening date.
In her ruling, Justice Mulwa said the August 25 order could not be interpreted separately from the tribunal’s decision of August 10.
The proposed legislation would also strengthen the role of Sports Kenya by allowing the agency to receive reports of suspected manipulation and investigate cases in collaboration with law enforcement and regulatory agencies