Business
Tourism earnings hit Sh564bn as Kenya records four-year growth
CS Miano said the Government had worked to open Kenya to more travellers while also ensuring that the gains from tourism were felt by ordinary Kenyans.
CS Miano said the Government had worked to open Kenya to more travellers while also ensuring that the gains from tourism were felt by ordinary Kenyans.
Speaking at the Kenyan Ambassadors Conference on Monday, FKF President Hussein Mohammed said football has evolved into a powerful unifying force that goes beyond competition to shape societies and economies.
Kenya will host 12 international teams at Nyayo National Stadium for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Division 2 Nairobi Leg, a sold-out 2026 event seen as key to boosting the country’s global sporting profile.