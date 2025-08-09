Business
Uproar as KPA raises tariffs, stakeholders warn of trade shift
The revised rates, unveiled on Thursday, will replace the 2012 charges for marine services, ship dues, stevedoring, shore handling, wharfage, storage, and general services
The revised rates, unveiled on Thursday, will replace the 2012 charges for marine services, ship dues, stevedoring, shore handling, wharfage, storage, and general services
According to the CS, current data shows that there are between 62,000 and 65,000 trained teachers with Teachers Service Commission (TSC) numbers who remain unemployed.