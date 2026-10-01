Eight counties trapped in Sh70 billion three-year-old debt
The long-running debts have left suppliers, contractors and county workers waiting for payment, with Nairobi carrying the biggest share of the historical obligations at Sh49 billion.
The long-running debts have left suppliers, contractors and county workers waiting for payment, with Nairobi carrying the biggest share of the historical obligations at Sh49 billion.
Chirchir made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting attended by road contractors, engineers and technical officers from the State Department for Roads and its implementing agencies.
Nandi was the best performer, using 55.3 per cent of its development allocation, followed by Meru at 54.5 per cent and Wajir at 53.5 per cent. Marsabit also recorded more than half of its development budget in spending, with an absorption rate of 51 per cent.
On projects flagged by the Auditor General, the Society disputed parts of the findings and gave updated progress reports on six key projects under review.