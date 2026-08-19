Business
Standard Chartered Kenya posts Sh9.6bn H1 profit despite income decline
Despite the decline in earnings, the bank announced an interim dividend of Sh8.50 for every ordinary share of Sh5
Despite the decline in earnings, the bank announced an interim dividend of Sh8.50 for every ordinary share of Sh5
Since 2021, the bank has generated Sh7.9 billion in cumulative sustainable finance revenue, driven by demand for solutions supporting climate resilience, financial inclusion and long-term growth.
Standard Chartered will retire Kenya CEO Kariuki Ngari in April 2026 and appoint Birju Sanghrajka as his successor, while separating Africa-wide leadership from country operations to sharpen execution.