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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

State corporation

Koskei orders State agency leaders to follow directives without exception
News

Koskei orders State agency leaders to follow directives without exception

Koskei specifically called out the unauthorised extension or renewal of CEOs’ contracts, done without his office’s required consent. Other irregularities include hiring staff into unapproved positions and forming parallel organisational structures without any legal basis. The Public Service chief also expressed concern over the routine neglect of circulars that regulate board activities, travel arrangements, and office allocations.

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