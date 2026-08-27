Corridors of Justice
Court sets seven-day deadline for DPP in Mulwa, Masiga case
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
Trial judge Diana Kavedza said five witnesses are expected to take the stand on the first day of the hearing. She also directed defence lawyer Chacha Mwita and his client to properly arrange photographic exhibits, including pictures showing alleged bullet holes on vehicles, noting that this would help the court move faster during the trial.