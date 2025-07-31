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Kenya moves to repatriate over 1,000 citizens jailed abroad
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government is pursuing every possible diplomatic channel to bring home Kenyans detained abroad.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government is pursuing every possible diplomatic channel to bring home Kenyans detained abroad.
In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Munyakho said the tragedy was not intentional but a misunderstanding that escalated quickly.
Sing’oei confirmed that Munyakho was free as of 10 am, following the full satisfaction of a judicial decree issued by Saudi authorities.