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Street population drops sharply as Kenya records 18,049 people
The figures were presented by the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund in a response to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection.
The figures were presented by the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund in a response to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection.
The Fund Administrator, Caroline Towett, explained that the challenges stem from long-standing disputes over ownership, difficulties in processing title deeds, and complications linked to encroachment cases. She added that efforts are ongoing to regularise ownership and complete valuation once legal issues are settled.