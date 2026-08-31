Health and Wellness
KUCCPS reopens KMTC applications for September intake
The opportunity targets students who missed the earlier application window and those seeking to join KMTC for professional training in healthcare-related fields
The opportunity targets students who missed the earlier application window and those seeking to join KMTC for professional training in healthcare-related fields
The proposal recommends that Cluster One (C1) schools admit a maximum of 10 streams, Cluster Two (C2) schools eight streams, Cluster Three (C3) schools five streams and Cluster Four (C4) schools three streams. Every stream would be limited to no more than 40 learners.