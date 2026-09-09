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Joblessness, poverty named Kenya’s biggest problems in new TIFA survey
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
The survey found that 66 per cent of respondents consider themselves worse off economically than they were before the 2022 election, while only 12 per cent said their situation had improved.